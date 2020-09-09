A service celebrating the life of Carol Candice (CeCe) Cobb will be held on Saturday, September 12th, in La Chapelle de Martin and Castille at the St Landry location. CeCe was 40 when she passed suddenly in her sleep and went to be with the Lord on September 5th, 2020. Visitation will be between 11am - 1pm with the Service beginning at 1pm. Due to recent Covid-19 Mandates, the family would ask that you be conscious and safe with your interactions and follow funeral home rules by wearing a mask as there will be adults in attendance that could be high risk. Father William Schambough will be conducting the service. CeCe is survived by her parents, Bill and Janis Cobb; and her two brothers Bill and Brannon all of Lafayette. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, CeCe attended Our Lady of Fatima and graduated with honors from St. Thomas More High School. During her time at STM, she was a member of the Sparkler dance team during which her team accumulated numerous accolades and championships as well as finishing her senior year as National Champions in both the Jazz and Pom divisions. After graduation, she attended the University of Louisiana. Following in her mother's legacy, she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority and went on to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in Science; Magna Cum Laude. The only thing larger than her competitive nature on the dance floor was her heart, her dimples, and the love that she had for her family, friends, sorority sisters, and teammates. She was quick witted, highly intelligent, an avid reader, and adored animals of all kinds. Her gorgeous smile and beautiful spirit lit up every room she walked into and touched more lives than can be counted. As the youngest of three children, she adored her two older brothers, was their biggest cheerleader, and was often thought of as everyone's little sister. Although the baby of the family, her personality always shined the brightest and she was surrounded with countless friends who simply adored her. She was funny, caring, honest, loyal, and loved everyone she came into contact with. She loved to travel to the beach with her friends and family and always put others before herself. Her life ended short but she was never short of life. She was a true child of Christ who lived life to the fullest and is now dancing in Heaven shining her sparkle down upon us all. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.