Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at a 6:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Carol Gamache Lyons, age 88, the former Carol Gamache Moreau, who passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her son's residence in Broussard. Interment will be in Cheshire Cemetery in Cheshire, MA at a later date. The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the services. Mrs. Lyons was a native of North Adams, MA, moved to Lafayette for ten years, returned to Massachusetts, and was again a resident of Lafayette from 2013. She was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. She was particularly devoted to the Holy Mother and prayed the rosary daily. Ms. Carol enjoyed dancing, music, and playing the piano. Survivors include one son, Robert "Bob" Gamache and his wife, Bobbie, of Broussard; two daughters, Susan Hargrave and her husband, Danny, of Lafayette, and Michelle Horton Meaux of Erath; one brother, Lynard Moreau of Lemoore, CA; one sister, Madelyn Perras of North Adams, MA; nineteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, of eleven years Joseph Gamache; her second husband of seventeen years, Edward Lyons; two sons, Ronald Gamache and his wife, Sandra, and Neil Gamache; her parents, Alfred Moreau and the former Florence Blair; and one sister-in-law, Suki Moreau. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. Wednesday and will be extended after the service until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2019