Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098

Carol Marie Clonts, 68, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the home of her sister and family in Lafayette. Carol was born December 13, 1950, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and was a resident of East Flat Rock, North Carolina. She graduated from Lake Charles High School and then attended McNeese University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in Business. She enjoyed many years of dedicated teaching until her retirement in 2014. Carol was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. In December of 2013, Carol was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer. In spite of a dire prognosis, she spent her remaining 5+ years living life to the fullest, laughing and smiling, even in the most painful of circumstances. The bright purple wig she could often be seen wearing to chemo treatments was the perfect testament to her positive spirit. She took the greatest pleasure in helping others, opening her home, her checkbook and her heart whenever someone was in need. Above all, Carol loved her family and friends wholly and unreservedly and will be deeply missed. Carol is survived by one daughter, Ashley Brown, of Nashville, TN; one sister, Susie Barfield and her husband Gene, of Lafayette; her niece, Stacey Ancelet and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Bridges Clonts and Billy Ruth Bryant Clonts. The family wishes to thank the physicians, nurses, and caretakers of Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Carol and her family.

