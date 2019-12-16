Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna for Carol Stritzinger Baugnon, age 79, who passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2019. Carol was a native of Gretna and a longtime resident of Grand Coteau. She worked in real estate for most of her life before fulfilling her lifelong dream and became the owner and chef of Creola Café restaurant in Grand Coteau for almost ten years. Survivors include her longtime friend and companion of forty years, Geraldine Kern; her three children, Stacy Baugnon Ridge (Lynwood), Brian Joseph Baugnon (Yoko), and Erin Baugnon Pesquie (David); seven grandchildren, Lynwood Ridge, Jr., Megan Ridge Fonseca, Taro Baugnon, Koh Baugnon, Emma Baugnon, Jacob Pesquie, and Maxwell Pesquie; four great-grandchildren; and her two sisters, Katherine Stritzinger Weitzner of New Orleans and Trudy Stritzinger Kerth of Katy, TX. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Richard and Hazel Stritzinger of Gretna. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 N. Service Road, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019