Service Information
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette , LA 70506
(337)-235-9449

Visitation
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette , LA 70506

Celebration of Life
7:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette , LA 70506

A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday August 12, 2019 in the Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand Azalea Room for Ms. Caroline Logan Cook, 69, who passed away on August 6, 2019 at her residence. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Caroline, a native of Vicksburg, MS, made her home in Lafayette for the past 40 years. She was a graduate of Mississippi State University for Women and later returned to school and received her MBA from USL (now ULL). Caroline was an Assistant Vice President in charge of purchasing at MidSouth Bank for 18 years and truly enjoyed her time there. She enjoyed having a good time and was quick to invite friends and strangers alike, into her home for drinks and gumbo. You could hear her laugh from a mile away. She loved life, her daughters, her granddaughter, Jimmy Buffett, and the beach with her toes in the sand. She is survived by her daughters, Lucy Cook Howell and Melanie Cook Mellington(Eric); granddaughter, Logan Elizabeth Howell; brother, Samuel T. Logan(Susan); nephews, Talbot Logan and Eric Logan and their families; former spouse, Lane Cook; and her dogs, Payton and Roux. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel T. Logan Sr. and Annie Mary Logan. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. And don't forget... "IT'S FIVE O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE!" -Caroline Cook. Personal condolences may be sent to the Cook family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2019

