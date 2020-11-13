1/1
Caroline Morain
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Caroline Jeanette Morain, 81, who joined her Lord and Savior in her eternal rest. Brother Luther Burney will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Bellevue Memorial Cemetery in Opelousas. Caroline was born on June 27, 1939 and grew up in Port Barre, Louisiana. On March 24, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Morain, and they were residents of Opelousas, Louisiana. After losing her husband of 44 years, she moved to be near her daughter and family who were her life. She retired after 25 years of service with the St. Landry School Board. Serving others was her joy! Caroline loved her family deeply and enjoyed spending time with her dear friends. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughter, Paddy Morain Moncrief and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Rachel Elizabeth White and her husband, Brennan, of Lancaster, California, Zackery Miller Moncrief and his wife, Baili, of Lafayette, Louisiana, Alexis Caroline Cole and her husband, Hunter, of Bossier City, Louisiana; four great-grandchildren, Lillian White, Levi White, Emma Moncrief, and Easton Moncrief and brother, Bobby Norman and his wife, Norma.She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Morain; mother, Thelma Norman Hidalgo; father, Newt Norman; and brother, Charles Norman and his wife, Betty Stute Norman. The family requests that visiting hours be observed in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:30 am until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Zackery Miller Moncrief, Hunter Cole, Keith Bates, Jerry Vinning, Bryan Estes and Jeff Lutz. Honorary pallbearer will be Brennan White. The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Share Care and her beloved sitter, Vanessa Cahee, as well as other sitters and caregivers. Personal condolences may be sent to the Morain family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
