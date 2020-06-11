A Memorial service will be observed on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel, SOUTHSIDE Location in Lafayette, for Caroline Willis Vincent, 70, who passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. The family will receive guests in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday from 10:00 AM to time of service. Reverend Patrick Broussard, Pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, will conduct the funeral services. Caroline was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on August 29, 1949. She was the third daughter of Pat and Shirley Willis. Caroline graduated from the Academy of Immaculate Conception in 1967 in Opelousas. She then went on to attend the University of Northwestern Louisiana where she earned her education degree. Caroline taught for several years before attending LSU to obtain her CPA certification. She was prominent CPA in Lafayette for 30 years before her retirement in the early 2000's. She came from a large, boisterous and loving family of 11 children. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; her family was always her primary focus. She also enjoyed traveling, especially her frequent visits to Sandestin. She was an avid sports fan and never missed a chance to cheer for her New Orleans Saints. She loved spending time on the tennis courts with her "Tennis Ladies" and reading a good book. Caroline is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Charles "Chuck" Vincent; Leslie Vincent Daigle and her husband, Jude A. Daigle of Lafayette; Kevin Patterson Miles of Pineville, Louisiana; Colleen H. McKanna and her husband, Terry of Spokane, Washington, and Michael "Chris" Vincent of Lafayette. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Elliot Daigle and Patrick and Katherine McKanna. Her seven sisters and one brother, Anne Goodwyne, Jene Stein and her husband, Randy, Peggy McCarthy and her husband, Michael, all of Gretna, Louisiana, Pat F. Willis and his wife, Linda of Opelousas, Mary Veron and her husband, Ken "Poncho" of Lafayette, Martha Manual, Jane "Pokie" Dean and her husband, Jay, all of Longview, Texas, and Liz Boyter and her husband, Tommy of Gonzales, and her adopted sister and best of friend of 60 years, Jennifer Bellard and her husband, Rusty. Two brothers-in-law, Wayne Crader of Lake Charles and Joe Seipel of Lafayette. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patterson Flournoy Willis and Shirley Mae Backes Willis; her sisters, Nancy Crader and Susan Seipel; her daughter-in-law, Gretchen David Vincent, and her beloved grandson, Michael "Walker" Vincent. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2020.