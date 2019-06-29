Funeral Services will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:00 PM for Mrs. Carolyn A. Lalonde, 72, who passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. Pastor Todd Menard will conduct the funeral services. Mrs. Lalonde, a resident of Breaux Bridge, was the daughter of the late Clement Dear Sr. and Dona Lee Fortenberry. Carolyn enjoyed cooking and baking. She had a kind heart and cared for her family all her life. Carolyn was a wonderful, loving, and brave woman and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Lalonde Sr.; children, Kelly Davis and wife Velda, Leslie Davis and wife Brandi, Gina Davis, Christina Barfield and husband Brannon, Joey Lalonde and wife Kelli; grandchildren, Spencer Davis, Brandon Lalonde, Amiee Lalonde, Heavyn Barfield, Carolyn Anderson and husband Brian, Rusty Jenkins and wife Laura, Cynde Yates and husband Shane; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Kellett, Keith Dear, Tricia Jones and husband Terry, Pamela Johnson and Ginger James; and her lifelong friend, Della Chiasson and husband Roy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement Eugene Dear Sr. and Dona Lee Fortenberry; sister, Wanda Dear; and two brother, Clement Eugene Dear Jr., and Charles Dear. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home- Bertrand on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Lalonde family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 29 to June 30, 2019