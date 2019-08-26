Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Dischler Morgan. View Sign Service Information Gossen Funeral Home Inc 504 N Polk St Rayne , LA 70578 (337)-334-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Carolyn Dischler Morgan, 78, who died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at residence in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne, LA. Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Carolyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America. She was a 4-H Leader for 15 plus years, Rayne Recreation Coach for 10 plus years,Longtime Booster of Rayne High and Notre Dame Athletics. Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Morgan Garrett and spouse Tommy of Rayne, Daphne Morgan Simoneaux and spouse Peter of Eunice, two sons, Kevin Morgan and spouse Beryl of Manderville, John Morgan and spouse Joan of Crowley, eight grandchildren, Meghan Simoneaux Richard, Annie Belle Simoneaux, Madeleine K. Morgan, Grace Morgan, Anna Claire Morgan, Lily K. Morgan, Link W. Morgan, Julianna Morgan, sister, Winona "Pat" Cartwright of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by husband, Herman "Freddie" "Bully" Fredrik Morgan, Jr., son, Herman "Ricky" Fredrick Morgan, III, father, Lawrence Dischler, mother, Annie Hensgens Dischler, brother in law, Bob Cartwright. Pallbearers will be John Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Peter Simoneaux, Tommy Garrett, Link Morgan and Mark Cartwright. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at a 1:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Carolyn Dischler Morgan, 78, who died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at residence in Rayne, LA. Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery Inc. in Rayne, LA. Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Carolyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America. She was a 4-H Leader for 15 plus years, Rayne Recreation Coach for 10 plus years,Longtime Booster of Rayne High and Notre Dame Athletics. Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Morgan Garrett and spouse Tommy of Rayne, Daphne Morgan Simoneaux and spouse Peter of Eunice, two sons, Kevin Morgan and spouse Beryl of Manderville, John Morgan and spouse Joan of Crowley, eight grandchildren, Meghan Simoneaux Richard, Annie Belle Simoneaux, Madeleine K. Morgan, Grace Morgan, Anna Claire Morgan, Lily K. Morgan, Link W. Morgan, Julianna Morgan, sister, Winona "Pat" Cartwright of Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by husband, Herman "Freddie" "Bully" Fredrik Morgan, Jr., son, Herman "Ricky" Fredrick Morgan, III, father, Lawrence Dischler, mother, Annie Hensgens Dischler, brother in law, Bob Cartwright. Pallbearers will be John Morgan, Kevin Morgan, Peter Simoneaux, Tommy Garrett, Link Morgan and Mark Cartwright. A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close