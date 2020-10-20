Carolyn Best Johnson, affectionately known as "Kelly", 99, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Cornerstone at the Ranch in Lafayette. At the request of family, interment will be in Nacogdoches, TX. Kelly was born January 30, 1921, in Forest Hill, LA and grew up in Glenmora, LA and Nacogdoches, TX. After high school, Kelly attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches and Tyler Commercial College in Tyler, TX. Kelly and her husband, the late Howard Marne Johnson, spent most of their wonderful 62 years of marriage in Lafayette. Before his retirement, Howard owned a local insurance agency for 20 years and Kelly worked as an accountant for the agency. Active in her community, Kelly participated with her close friends in several social clubs - four of which were the Magnolia Homemakers Club, Christian Women, Winsome Widows and the Golden Girls. She was also an avid Pokeno player. Kelly was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lafayette for many years and loved working with the Youth Department there. For the last 23 years, she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lafayette. After retirement, Kelly most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Family meant everything to Kelly, and she leaves a legacy of love and happy memories for those she loved. Kelly is survived by her beloved two children, son Lee Johnson and his wife Debbie, of Lafayette and daughter Janet Lynn White, of Austin, TX; five grandchildren, Holly Turner and her husband Chris, Brad White, Jacob White, Laura Bone and her husband Travis and Taylor Johnson and his wife Beth as well as seven great-grandchildren, Carter Turner, Avi White, Gage Turner, Blake Bone, Knox Turner, Mallie Johnson and Griffin Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Emery Coleston Best and Ollie Mae Colquette Best and three siblings, sister Bettye Katherine Best and brothers Charles Emery Best and James Campbell Best. The family wishes to thank Bethany MHS Health Care Center, Cornerstone at the Ranch and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to Kelly and her family. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.