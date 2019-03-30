Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carr Lane Wilkerson Jr.. View Sign

Carr Lane Wilkerson Jr. passed away on March 26, 2019, in Lafayette, LA. He was born in Pasay City, Philippines on April 29, 1966. He grew up in Burlingame, California attending Burlingame High School until the age of 16, when he and his family moved to Lafayette, LA. He was a graduate of Comeaux High School, Class of 1984. In 1986 he enlisted in the United States Navy Nuclear Propulsion Program. He was awarded an NROTC scholarship in 1988 and matriculated to Tulane University earning a BS degree in Physics. After graduating, he reentered the Nuclear Propulsion Program as an Ensign. His first tour of duty was on a non-nuclear vessel, the USS McClusky (FFG-41) out of Yokosuka, Japan as the Combat Information Center Officer. He made two tours of duty to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Desert Watch. He then served on the nuclear-powered USS Arkansas (CGN-41) based in Bremerton, Washington as M-Division Engineering Officer, then earned his Nuclear Propulsion Engineering Qualification and supported operations on the West Coast. His final tour was as the US Naval Liaison Officer to the French Naval Academy in Brest, France for two years. He left the Navy in 2001, to enter the Master of Arts program at Stanford University's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA). After graduating, he went back to Tulane University to complete a PhD in Electrical Engineering. Interrupted by Hurricane Katrina, he left the program with a Master of Engineering in hand, returning to Stanford's CCRMA program as a System Administrator and Instructor in Music Technology. After 10 years there, he moved back to Louisiana and most recently was Communications Director for the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) in Lafayette. His passions included all forms of music and music technology, as well as French language and culture in Louisiana and North America. Survivors include his mother Marella Stoute Wilkerson, of Lafayette; one brother Gifford Damian Wilkerson and his wife Julie Kitto of Houston, TX; one sister Charlotte Wilkerson Gajewski of Fort Worth, TX; six nieces and nephews, Cecilia, Hayden, Kyle and Lillian Wilkerson; and Brianna and Carson Gajewski. He was preceded in death by his father Carr Lane Wilkerson Sr. and one nephew, Damian Todd Gajewski. He will be laid to rest at Fountain Memorial Cemetery, in Lafayette, LA. At his request, a private burial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made in his memory to Richard Guidry Cajun and Creole French Language Fund (RGCCLF) which fosters and encourages the growth of the French language in public discourse, the arts and education ( 