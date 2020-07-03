1/1
Carrie Ann LeBlanc Menard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Services for Carrie Ann LeBlanc Menard will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at New Life Church in Abbeville with Pastor Lane Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Erath. Visitation will be at New Life Church Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM. Carrie, a native and lifelong resident of Erath, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Carrie's life was dedicated to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a passion for traveling, playing cards, and most of all family get togethers. She is survived by her daughter; Connie Menard Mason and husband John Wayne, her son; Terran Menard, grandchildren; Stacey Mason Ramke, Jarad Mason and wife Kimberly, Sadie Menard Suire and husband Shane, Amy Menard Courvelle, Erica Menard Racca and husband Kevin, and Trent Menard, her great grandchildren; Tyler Hernandez, Blake Hernandez, Allie Hernandez Trahan and husband Gavin, Olivia Mason , Andrew Mason, Sage Suire, Adalyn Racca and Ella Racca. She is preceded in death by her husband Alton J. Menard and her parents C.B. and Willie LeBlanc. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Trent Menard, Sage Suire, Kevin Racca, Jarad Mason, Blake Hernandez and Gavin Trahan. Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St., Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 3 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
09:00 AM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
New Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Erath
209 East Putnam Street
Erath, LA 70533
(337) 937-0405
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved