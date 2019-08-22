Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mr. Carol James Prejean, 76, who passed away on August 14, 2019. Interment will be held at Cavalry Cemetery in Lafayette following the funeral. Carrol was born in Lafayette to Shirley (Dat) and Rachel (Mondo) Prejean on March 13, 1943. He worked as a Cement Finisher for many years. Beautiful memories of Carrol will live on in the hearts of his wife of 50 years; Ruby Prejean, his daughter; Pamela Alfred, his son; Utania "Bubba" (Shamona) Alfred, his six sisters, two brothers, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Carrol is enjoying his heavenly reunion with loved ones who preceded him in death, his father; Shirley (Dat) Prejean, and his mother; Rachel (Mondo) Prejean. The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 7:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette. Final Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019