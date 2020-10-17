Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Carrol Louis Martin, 85, who passed away on October 15, 2020. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Calvary Mausoleum. Carrol, a life-long resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Micheal Martin and the former Anna Broussard. He loved horse racing, and even owned quite a few race horses. Though Carrol had no children of his own, he considered his nieces and nephews as his own. He was an avid outdoors-man, who loved hunting and fishing. He will be dear missed all those who knew him, especially his family and close-friends. He is survived by his siblings, Lucille M. Koss, Ruby M. Martin and Howard J. Martin; nephews, Glen, Kirk, Danny and Andrew Martin; and nieces, Betty and Diana Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Micheal and Anna Martin; and sister, Gertrude M. Doucet (Henry). Personal condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
