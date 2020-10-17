1/
Carrol Louis Martin
Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Carrol Louis Martin, 85, who passed away on October 15, 2020. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Calvary Mausoleum. Carrol, a life-long resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Micheal Martin and the former Anna Broussard. He loved horse racing, and even owned quite a few race horses. Though Carrol had no children of his own, he considered his nieces and nephews as his own. He was an avid outdoors-man, who loved hunting and fishing. He will be dear missed all those who knew him, especially his family and close-friends. He is survived by his siblings, Lucille M. Koss, Ruby M. Martin and Howard J. Martin; nephews, Glen, Kirk, Danny and Andrew Martin; and nieces, Betty and Diana Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Micheal and Anna Martin; and sister, Gertrude M. Doucet (Henry). Personal condolences may be sent to the Martin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
