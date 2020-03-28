Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Everett Pooler Jr.. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Carroll Everett Pooler, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 25, 2020. A longtime resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, Carroll was born on March 9, 1941 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended high school at St. Martin's in New Orleans, Sewanee Military Academy in Tennessee, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1959. After high school he attended the

University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL). He also served in the Louisiana National Guard. Following college, Carroll spent many years working as an exploration geologist in the oil business in the Gulf Coast. Carroll was an intelligent and creative soul, enjoying a high level of success at almost any pursuit he was passionate about. His creativity resulted in several patents, and his range of interests extended to photography, rod building, fine cigars, martial arts, precision shooting, motorcycle riding, and gardening. He was also an avid outdoor enthusiast with a love of fishing, hunting, and spending time in the Smoky Mountains. Of his widely varied interests, he developed an exceptional talent for fine wood working, making many wonderful pieces of furniture for family and friends over the years. Carroll was involved in many civic organizations and Mardi Gras associations; however, his proudest community contribution was his work to help establish the Episcopal School of Acadiana in Cade, LA. He was an integral part of the school's initial establishment and growth, having served as a founding board member from 1975 to 1982. He was also a longtime parishioner of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette and later the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll E. Pooler, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Kostmayer Pooler, and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Pooler Wright. He is survived by his three children, Carroll E. Pooler, III, and his wife, Amy, Barbara Elizabeth Pooler Champagne, and her husband Craig, and Brent T. Pooler and his wife, Mandi; and four grandchildren, Everett Pooler, Taylor Stelly, Collin Pooler, and Avery Pooler. He also survived by two siblings, Ben Pooler Jr. and Harriett Pooler, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. At Carroll's request, a small, family service will be held in his memory. Following inurnment, a private burial will occur at a family plot in Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans. The family wishes to thank the staff at Camelot of Broussard and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to their father. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal School of Acadiana (memo either Soccer Program or Endowment Fund) PO Box 380 Cade, LA 70519. Final arrangements entrusted to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory. Carroll Everett Pooler, Jr., 79, passed away peacefully with family by his side on March 25, 2020. A longtime resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, Carroll was born on March 9, 1941 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He attended high school at St. Martin's in New Orleans, Sewanee Military Academy in Tennessee, and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1959. After high school he attended theUniversity of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL). He also served in the Louisiana National Guard. Following college, Carroll spent many years working as an exploration geologist in the oil business in the Gulf Coast. Carroll was an intelligent and creative soul, enjoying a high level of success at almost any pursuit he was passionate about. His creativity resulted in several patents, and his range of interests extended to photography, rod building, fine cigars, martial arts, precision shooting, motorcycle riding, and gardening. He was also an avid outdoor enthusiast with a love of fishing, hunting, and spending time in the Smoky Mountains. Of his widely varied interests, he developed an exceptional talent for fine wood working, making many wonderful pieces of furniture for family and friends over the years. Carroll was involved in many civic organizations and Mardi Gras associations; however, his proudest community contribution was his work to help establish the Episcopal School of Acadiana in Cade, LA. He was an integral part of the school's initial establishment and growth, having served as a founding board member from 1975 to 1982. He was also a longtime parishioner of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette and later the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll E. Pooler, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Kostmayer Pooler, and a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Pooler Wright. He is survived by his three children, Carroll E. Pooler, III, and his wife, Amy, Barbara Elizabeth Pooler Champagne, and her husband Craig, and Brent T. Pooler and his wife, Mandi; and four grandchildren, Everett Pooler, Taylor Stelly, Collin Pooler, and Avery Pooler. He also survived by two siblings, Ben Pooler Jr. and Harriett Pooler, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. At Carroll's request, a small, family service will be held in his memory. Following inurnment, a private burial will occur at a family plot in Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans. The family wishes to thank the staff at Camelot of Broussard and Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate care given to their father. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal School of Acadiana (memo either Soccer Program or Endowment Fund) PO Box 380 Cade, LA 70519. Final arrangements entrusted to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close