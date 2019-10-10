Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll James 'C.J.' Graffagnino. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 4:30 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, October 11, 2019, at 5:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Carroll James "C.J." Graffagnino, 69, who passed away Wednesday, October 9th at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Friday, October 11th at 2:00 pm until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited in the funeral home chapel at 4:30 pm, by Deacon Art Bakeler. Father Clint Trahan, Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and of St. Mary Church, both in Port Barre, will officiate. Carroll was born September 26, 1950, in Opelousas and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from high school and went on to attend college, obtaining a bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology. He was self-employed as a carpenter contractor for 31 years. Carroll was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. He was an avid fisherman who loved to hunt and in his spare time enjoyed being creative through works of arts and crafts. Most of all, Carroll loved spending time with his family and friends. Carroll is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Lynn Savoy Graffagnino of Lafayette; two sons, Vincent Graffagnino and his wife, Amy of Prosper, TX and Frank Graffagnino and his wife, Christian of Friendswood, TX; one daughter, Emily Graffagnino Herpin and her husband, Jason of Lafayette; his sister, Rose Graffagnino Swank of Alexandria; nine grandchildren, Antonio Graffagnino, Charlie Graffagnino, Kameron Williams, Cohen Herpin, Caleb Williams, Vance Herpin, Ethan Graffagnino, Kyle Graffagnino and Anna Graffagnino and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Graffagnino, Jr. and Viola Reed Graffagnino. The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Carroll and his family.

