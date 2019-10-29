Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Carroll James Bourgeois, 73, who passed away Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019, at The Carpenter House-St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. A native of Thibodaux, Carroll was a veteran of six years in the Louisiana Army National Guard, and a volunteer firefighter. After graduation from Nicholls State University, he entered the workforce at Terrebonne General Hospital. For over 30 years, he worked in the human resource field for various hospitals, which included being part of the administrative team for healthcare organizations in Raceland, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Eunice, and Natchez, Mississippi. He was an avid Saints fan and was also an active member of the Holy Cross Knights of Columbus where he proudly served as a former Grand Knight. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for organizations such as Hospice, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals on Wheels. "Pops" was known as a family-oriented man, a hard worker and a good listener who was loved and admired by many. The family will receive friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Rev. Mario Romero will officiate the funeral Mass. His burial will be in St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church Mausoleum in Mathews, Louisiana on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12 Noon. The family will visit with friends in St. Hilary Church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the burial. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gwen Jones Bourgeois; daughter, Myree Bourgeois Calix (Daniel); son, Marc Berming Bourgeois (Nikki); six grandchildren, Hunter Calix, Samantha Calix, Benjamin Calix, Lucas Bourgeois, Declan Bourgeois, and Zachary Bourgeois; brother, Kenneth Bourgeois (Maude); sister, Elizabeth Bourgeois; sisters-in-law, Pam Jones Patron, Verna Jones Toups, and Maude Lecompte Bourgeois. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bourgeois family to the entire staff of the Heart Hospital and of The Carpenter House for the care and compassion given to Carroll in his time of need.

