A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM for Carroll John Essie Dugas, 86, at St. Jules Catholic Church. Mr. Carroll went home to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Reverend Dan Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church of Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include Patsy Montet Comeaux and husband Ronald of Lydia; his nephew, Donavon Russell Klumpp Jr of Lafayette; cousins, Tony and Shelby Vitter along with many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli Whitney Dugas and Lillian Montet Dugas. Carroll John Essie Dugas was born on November 10, 1931 in Lafayette, Louisiana and remained a resident his entire life. Mr. Dugas attended N.P. Moss Jr. High and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1950. He was an Education Major and attended S.L.I., Tulane University and received a B.L. Degree from Blackstone University in Chicago, Illinois. Carroll was the Principal of Lower Montegut Elementary School and also taught at Church Point High School and Southern Technical College. He also worked as a claims manager for Hartford Insurance, was a past president of S.W. Claims Association, the C.E.O. of Cajun Bayou Foods, Inc. and President of Bayou State Broker, Inc. Prior to this Mr. Dugas worked as an employee relations manager for Offshore Logistics, Inc., and was also past Vice President of Lafayette Safety Association, past President of V.M.C. Volunteer Association, Inc. and Vice President of JMJ Communications (KJMJ-FM). He was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church Parish and served as Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th Degree at St. Jules. Mr. Dugas also served in the Army National Guard for over 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed. 