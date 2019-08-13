Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casie Granger. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Casie Granger, age 35, who passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette. Brother Randy Rodriguez of Living Glory Hope Campus will officiate at the services. Ms. Granger was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She attended Evangeline Elementary and Acadian Middle Schools. She was a member of Crossroads Church. Survivors include her parents, William Comeaux and Ester Granger; two sons, Devyn Mark Granger and Kyle John Granger; two daughters, Alyssa Marie Granger and Zoey Lynn Legendre all of Lafayette; her maternal grandmother, Bobby Ann Galagher Granger of Carencro; three brothers, Chance Michael Granger of Lafayette, Dexter Comeaux of Maurice and Connor Comeaux; one sister, Kirstin Hebert and her husband, Blaine, of Lafayette; seven nieces and nephews, Chance Granger, Jr., Landon Beisley, Gracie Comeaux, Corie and Cooper Hebert, Kaden Comeaux and Carson Comeaux; her Godparents, Judy Walton of Carencro and Kennith Potier of Youngsville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Paul Dallis Granger; and her paternal grandparents, William P. Comeaux and Lee Mire Comeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Casie Granger, age 35, who passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park in Lafayette. Brother Randy Rodriguez of Living Glory Hope Campus will officiate at the services. Ms. Granger was a native and lifelong resident of Lafayette. She attended Evangeline Elementary and Acadian Middle Schools. She was a member of Crossroads Church. Survivors include her parents, William Comeaux and Ester Granger; two sons, Devyn Mark Granger and Kyle John Granger; two daughters, Alyssa Marie Granger and Zoey Lynn Legendre all of Lafayette; her maternal grandmother, Bobby Ann Galagher Granger of Carencro; three brothers, Chance Michael Granger of Lafayette, Dexter Comeaux of Maurice and Connor Comeaux; one sister, Kirstin Hebert and her husband, Blaine, of Lafayette; seven nieces and nephews, Chance Granger, Jr., Landon Beisley, Gracie Comeaux, Corie and Cooper Hebert, Kaden Comeaux and Carson Comeaux; her Godparents, Judy Walton of Carencro and Kennith Potier of Youngsville; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Paul Dallis Granger; and her paternal grandparents, William P. Comeaux and Lee Mire Comeaux. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close