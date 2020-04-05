A memorial Service for Mr. Cass Beaufort will be held at a later date. He passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. in Lafayette. A resident of New Iberia, born to Edmond Cox and Cora Lee McHoney on August 12, 1925 in Jacksonbaro, South Carolina. He was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed his ministry as an elder. He enjoyed hobbies of playing cards, fishing, driving and family gatherings. He leaves behind to carry on his legacy; (son) Bradd Beaufort, (daughter) Tammy Beaufort, and host of family and friends throughout the country and Nassau Bahamas. He is preceded in death by (wife) Tanzie Beaufort, (son) Cassie Beaufort, (Daughter) Lynda Beaufort Cormier. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020