A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Castle "Cas" J. Meyers on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church located on St. Nicolas Street. The family has requested visitation to be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church beginning at 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph the Evangelist Mausoleum. A native and lifelong resident of Jeanerette Castle "Cas" J. Meyers was born on December 30, 1932, and was the only child of Sidney "Jake" and Lillian Landry Meyers. He passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving wife of 64 years Ethel Comeaux Meyers, children and family members. Mr. Meyers worked as a driver in the transportation field most of his adult life, working for Millard Mannina for 17 years hauling fuel. He retired from the Iberia Parish School Board after 40 years as a bus driver. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ethel Comeaux Meyers; four daughters, Connie Melancon and husband Patrick, Sr., Pamela Meyers, Theresa M. Provost Donna M. Walker and husband Steve; 9 grandchildren, Thirteen great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Melancon, Austin Walker, Gavin Guillot, Kyle Provost, Patrick "Billy" Melancon, Jr., and Greg Mouret. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Walker, Norman Brignac, Ivan "Mouse" Jumonville, Raymon Noel, George Stevens, Patrick Melancon, Sr. and Patrick "Pat" Napier. He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney "Jake" and Lillian Landry Meyers, and one of his daughters, Mary Anne Vincent. The Meyers family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. James Falterman, Jr. for his years of care and also Nicole and Linise also Leslie of Home Health and the nurses of Acadian Hospice for their kindness in the way they cared for Castle during his illness.

