Memorial Mass for Catherine "Cathy" D. Defelice, 71, at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Buddy Breaux officiating. Inurnment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum. A gathering of family and friends will be in the funeral home on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM and the Men's Rosary Group will pray the Rosary in the funeral home at 12:00 PM. A native of Hutchinson, KS and a resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Defelice passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with her family by her side. She was a former Bank Teller at the Peoples National Bank and then was a Medical Receptionist for Dr. Burt Bujard and Dr. Janice Nugent for twenty-five years. She enjoyed shopping and loved her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jimmy Defelice of Loreauville; her daughter, Shelley Romero and her husband John of Loreauville; her son, James Defelice, II and his wife Danielle of Loreauville; her son-in-law, Carroll Guilbeaux of Cade; her brothers, Charles Davis and Billy Davis both of New Iberia; her sister, Donna Guillory of New Iberia; her grandchildren, Kyle Guilbeaux, Carroll Ray Guilbeaux, Brayton Eskine, Alexis Defelice, Kelby Defelice and Cole Defelice and six great grandchildren. She was preceded by her stepfather, Don Burk; her father, Charles Davis; her mother, Norma Jean Bailey Burk and her daughter, Tracey D. Guilbeaux. Serving as pallbearer will be her son, James Defelice, II. The family would like to extend their Thanks to her caregiver, Charlotte Nicholas; Hospice of Acadiana, the Staff at Maison Teche Nursing Home. The family would prefer memorials to Alzheimer's Services of Acadiana, Inc., 1025 Coolidge St. Lafayette, LA 70503. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020

