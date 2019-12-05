Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Mouchet Matt. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Lafayette 316 Youngsville Highway Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-837-9887 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Catherine Mouchet Matt, 81, will be at 11:00AM Saturday December 7, 2019 in St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Rex Broussard officiating. Interment will follow in St. Ann Mausoleum in Youngsville. Visitation will be In David Funeral Home of Lafayette Friday December 6, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:30PM. Visitation will resume Saturday from 8:00AM until service time. Catherine, born in Youngsville and a resident of New Iberia passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 in her residence. She retired from the Morton Salt Company after many years of distinguished service. After retirement, in her later years, she took formal art lessons in painting on canvass as well as other media. She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Catherine never met a stranger. She loved to travel and was very proud of her French heritage. Her fondest memory was of her trip to France. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Paul Howard Matt, her children Vickie Matt Migues and husband Randy, Albert "Al" Matt and wife Uyen Chu, Mary Matt Gilbert and husband Jack, Yvonne Matt Longon and husband Scott, and Amanda Matt Muilenburg and husband Todd, grandchildren Matthew, Grant, Sarah, Andre, Renee, Jessica and Samantha , great grandchildren Kalyn and Madison. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Marie Broussard Mouchet and her Brother Thomas S. Derveloy Sr. Serving as her Pallbearers will be Al Matt, Randy Migues, Jack Gilbert, Scott Longon, Todd Muilenburg, Matthew Migues, Grant Gilbert, and Andre Longon. Serving as her Honorary Pallbearers will be her daughters and granddaughters.

