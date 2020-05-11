*With regards to the COVID19 mandates, attendance will be limited to 10 persons or less per visitation* Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Calvary Cemetery, for Catherine "Cathy" Taylor Stutes, age 72, who peacefully passed away on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. The family will gather privately at the funeral home before the service. Reverend Joshua Guillory will conduct the services. Survivors include her daughter, Angie Zaunbrecher and her husband Dennis; four sons, Douglas Stutes and his companion Annie, Tony Stutes, Danny Stutes and his wife Chantel, and Matt Stutes and his wife Danielle; twenty grandchildren, Tasha, Kylie, Johnathan, Josh, Jamie, Hali, Shelby, Dillan, Nicole, Lizzy, Taylor and Colin Stutes, Jessie, Stephanie, Royce, Ben and Kayli Zaunbrecher, Ashley Cormier, Becky Bugg and Brittanie Comeaux; 14 great grandchildren, Natalie and Kylie Bugg, Dayton and Kayton Richard, Zach, Avery, and Ricky Duke, Michael and Ellie Zaunbrecher, Wes and Will Leonards, Madison Richard, Kinsley Hebert, and Karsyn; her sisters, Sandra "Sue" Taylor, Kristine Venable, Carlis Taylor, and Cheryl Taylor; and her brothers, Terry, Donald, Frank, and Thomas Venable, and Rod Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Thomas Stutes; her parents, Ellis Taylor I and Delta Venable; her grandmother, Odile Gallagher; her daughter-in-law, Leslie Joan Stutes; her sisters, Brenda Venable and Stacey McCann; and her stepfather, Milton Venable. A lifelong resident of Lafayette, Cathy was retired from the Diocese of Lafayette after a dedicated career spanning 35 years as assistant director of Food and Nutrition. She was a loving mother and grandmother and her family was always first in her life. Cathy loved all things beautiful, like birds and flowers. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and family gatherings, but spending time with her family was her favorite. She will be deeply missed. Pallbearers will be Jessie, Royce and Ben Zaunbrecher, Colin Stutes, Ryan Leonards, Johnathan Stutes, Dillan Stutes and Joshua Stutes. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Catherine T. Stutes to Hospice of Acadiana. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Stutes family to Dr. Gregory Riggs and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their excellent care and dedication. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 11 to May 13, 2020.