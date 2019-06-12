Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecelia Miller Young. View Sign Service Information Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc 509 Duson Ave Iota , LA 70543 (337)-779-2669 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church for Cecelia Miller Young, 107 years and 8 months, who died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 9:21 a.m. at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Mrs. Young was a lifelong resident of Iota. She worked 26 years in the cafeteria at Iota High School. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and gardening. Always had a homemade cookie or cake and cup of coffee for anyone who visited. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum. There will be no public visitation. Mrs. Young is survived by three grandchildren, Patricia Hearod Lejeune of Iota, Brenda Hearod Prather of Iota and Debra Hearod Hebert of Lafayette; 11 great-grandchildren and 17 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duclide Young; one daughter, Celia Young Hearod and her husband, William; one grandson, Barry Hearod; two great-grandsons, Jason and Darren Lejeune; grand sons-in-law, Curry Lejeune and Norman Prather. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Avenue, Iota, LA 70543, 337-779-2627.

