Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Kinchen Funeral Home, for Cecelia Ruffin Simmons who passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 82. She leaves to cherish her memory her only Son, Mark Anthony Hebert, Jr. (Stacy), four Grandchildren, six great grandkids, her Brother Husville Ruffin, Jr.; Sisters Theresa Rose Owens, Barbara R. Robertson, Yvonne R. Fuselier. She is preceded in death by her Parents Husville & Mary D. Ruffin, Siblings Nolton, Morris, Richard Ruffin, and Mary L. Johnson. Kinchen Funeral Home will be open at 10:00 am for visitation. A Rosary will be held at 10:30 am. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 17 to May 18, 2019