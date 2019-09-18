Funeral services for Cecil Trahan Larcade will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. Bro. Benny Reppond will officiate the services. Interment will follow in the Bellevue Memorial Park. Ms. Larcade, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Evangeline Oaks Nursing Home in Carencro. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include two sons, Donald A. Larcade of Opelousas; and Lawrence Larcade of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Donald Joseph Larcade and wife, Haley; and Jeffery David Larcade; and two great-grandchildren, Julia Elizabeth Larcade and Grant Larcade. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Larcade, Jr.; her parents, Narcisse Trahan and Emily Trahan; granddaughter, LaDonna Larcade; three brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Lafond-Ardoin funeral home. On Friday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019