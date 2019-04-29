Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Mass will be offered for Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 in St. Rita Catholic Church, Alexandria, LA with the Rev. Craig Scott officiating. A short visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. in the foyer of the church and a reception in the Church Hall will be held after Mass. Cile Jeanmard passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. She was born Cecile LeBlanc on August 1, 1936 to the late Clay Charles LeBlanc, Sr. and the late Lucille Martin LeBlanc. She was married for 42 years to the late Ernest F. Jeanmard. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pennye L. Conner (husband Dick), sister-in-law Eva LeBlanc (husband Mark) and brother-in-law Bill Lowry (wife Betty). She is survived by her daughters Jeanne Van Benthuysen (husband Mark), Michelle Anne Jeanmard, and Jacqueline Jeanmard Whittle (husband Jimmy); brothers Clay Charles LeBlanc Jr. (wife Betty), Mark LeBlanc (special friend Janice Champagne), sister-in-law Betty Jeanmard Lowry, brother-in-law Jerry Jeanmard (husband Cliff Helmcamp) and brother-in-law Dick Conner. She is also survived by grandchildren Vincent Van Benthuysen, Alex Van Benthuysen (wife Audrey), Jacob Whittle and Jules Whittle, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was to welcome her first great grandchild in September to Alex and Audrey. Cile loved traveling, reading, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. She was a dedicated member of St. Rita Catholic Church, serving as Sacristan, Lector as well as numerous other roles with in the church. She was also a professed member of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites, a lay ministry. In the past, she was an active member and sustainer with the Junior League of Alexandria as well a board member of Friends of the Alexandria Zoo and the Mental Health Center. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the loving care she received in the Memory Care Unit at Brookdale, Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501 (337-232-3623) or the St. Rita Catholic Church Building Fund, 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd., Alexandria, LA 71303 (318-445-7120) A Memorial Mass will be offered for Cecile "Cile" Jeanmard at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 in St. Rita Catholic Church, Alexandria, LA with the Rev. Craig Scott officiating. A short visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. in the foyer of the church and a reception in the Church Hall will be held after Mass. Cile Jeanmard passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. She was born Cecile LeBlanc on August 1, 1936 to the late Clay Charles LeBlanc, Sr. and the late Lucille Martin LeBlanc. She was married for 42 years to the late Ernest F. Jeanmard. She was preceded in death by her sister, Pennye L. Conner (husband Dick), sister-in-law Eva LeBlanc (husband Mark) and brother-in-law Bill Lowry (wife Betty). She is survived by her daughters Jeanne Van Benthuysen (husband Mark), Michelle Anne Jeanmard, and Jacqueline Jeanmard Whittle (husband Jimmy); brothers Clay Charles LeBlanc Jr. (wife Betty), Mark LeBlanc (special friend Janice Champagne), sister-in-law Betty Jeanmard Lowry, brother-in-law Jerry Jeanmard (husband Cliff Helmcamp) and brother-in-law Dick Conner. She is also survived by grandchildren Vincent Van Benthuysen, Alex Van Benthuysen (wife Audrey), Jacob Whittle and Jules Whittle, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was to welcome her first great grandchild in September to Alex and Audrey. Cile loved traveling, reading, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. She was a dedicated member of St. Rita Catholic Church, serving as Sacristan, Lector as well as numerous other roles with in the church. She was also a professed member of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites, a lay ministry. In the past, she was an active member and sustainer with the Junior League of Alexandria as well a board member of Friends of the Alexandria Zoo and the Mental Health Center. Words cannot express how grateful we are for the loving care she received in the Memory Care Unit at Brookdale, Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501 (337-232-3623) or the St. Rita Catholic Church Building Fund, 3822 Bayou Rapides Rd., Alexandria, LA 71303 (318-445-7120) Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close