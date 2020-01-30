Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celeste Dupont "Willi" Milliken. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 (337)-984-2811 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc 600 E Farrel Rd Lafayette , LA 70508 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Celeste "Willi" Dupont Milliken, 87, who died peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Interment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Reverend C.S. Honey Becker, Deacon at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. Celeste was born in Plaquemine, LA on July 16, 1932. She will be remembered for her incredible generosity and compassion and a smile that could light up a room. She was a friend to everyone; if you needed compassion without judgment, "Willi" was your person. She engaged in volunteer work throughout much of her adult life, volunteering with Hospice of Acadiana, The Missionaries of Charity and St. Edmond's Catholic Church. Survivors include her five children, Donald H. Milliken, Jr. (Wanita), Anna Gauthier (Edward), Cynthia Dickey (Ronald), Adrienne Van Vranken (John), and Michael D. Milliken; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; her "adopted" family Joel Denis and her children; and her special friend, Lindsey Ledet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hugh Milliken, Sr.; her parents Vera Landry Dupont and Joseph Emile Dupont, Sr.; her two brothers, Thomas Dalton Dupont and Joseph Emile Dupont, Sr.; and her sister, Barbara Dupont Bourgeois. Pallbearers will be Christopher Monroe, Marc Monroe, Matthew Monroe, Christian Dickey, Donald H. Milliken, Jr. and Michael D. Milliken. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Milliken's name to Missionaries of Charity, 904 Jack Street, Lafayette, LA. 70501 or to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Milliken family to Dr. Karen Smith and staff. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020

