A Graveside Service will be celebrated Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Chad Eric Stevens, 28, who passed away Thursday, April 30th in San Diego, California. With regards to the COVID-19 mandates, attendance in the cemetery will be limited to ten persons or less at one time. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, May 9th from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. With regards to the COVID-19 mandates, attendance in the funeral home for the visitation will be limited to ten persons or less at one time. Gabe Smith, Lead Pastor of Our Savior's Church in Broussard, will officiate. Chad was born August 1, 1991, in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from Comeaux High School. His comedic soul and relentless work ethic provided all of us relief in his presence. Chad was devoted friend to many, willing to do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat. He loved California and lived for surfboarding and skateboarding. Chad never met a stranger and his energy was contagious. He was very hard-working, known for his solid work ethics. He excelled as a tile contractor and then later as a restaurant employee. Most of all, Chad loved spending time with his family and friends. Chad is survived by his parents, Mark Stevens of Youngsville and Julie Comeaux Stevens of Broussard; a sister, Kristen Richardson of Broussard; three brothers, Chris Richardson of Broussard, Michael Stevens and his wife, Julie Renae of Burlington, KY and John Stevens and his wife, Kristina of Colonie, NY; his maternal grandfather, L.J. Comeaux, Jr. of New Iberia; his paternal grandmother, Victoria Stevens of Lafayette; his extended Ocean Beach, California friends, especially Vanessa Ferreira and his 'Wonderland family' as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends and his beloved pup, Cayenne. He was preceded in death by his precious infant daughter, Loreli Stevens; a sister, Jennifer Lynn Stevens; his maternal grandmother, Dolores Comeaux Faulk and his paternal grandfather, Chester L. Stevens. Pallbearers will be Chris Richardson, Michael Stevens, John Stevens, Sam Ables and Chet Stevens, Jr. Proudly serving as Honorary Pallbearers from California will be Kyle McHale and Jason Ruggles. The family wishes to thank all of Chad's coworkers in California at The Wonderland Ocean Pub, where he worked for two years. The out-pouring of support and friendship expressed during the Wonderland sunset vigil held at the restaurant and the candle-light vigil in front of his residence was an extremely beautiful sign of love from all. A special thank you to Shayne Johnson and the managers for going above and beyond in reaching out to our family during this difficult time. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 6 to May 9, 2020.