A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Chad "Bit" Lucas Abshire, 41, who passed away on December 23, 2019 at his home. Father Paul Bienvenu will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Chad, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Karl Abshire and the former Cerelle Menard. A lifelong resident of Lafayette Parish, he graduated Acadiana High School, Class of 1996, and attended USL. Chad loved cooking and making family & friends laugh. He is survived by his mother, Cerelle Ann Abshire; brother, Justin Abshire and wife, Nicole; step-sister, Lauren Menard; step-brother, Breelan Menard; niece/godchild, Kinley Abshire; niece, Devyn Duhon; grandparents, Percy and Mary Menard; his canine-child, "Leroy"; and numerous cousins, family & friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Karl David Abshire; uncles, Carlos Menard, Ralph Menard and Patrick Abshire; grandmother, Theresa LeBlanc Olson; cousins, Alyssa Menard, Connor Menard and Monica Lyons. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home in Maurice on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 12:00 PM on Friday in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue after the Rosary until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Cerelle Abshire, Justin Abshire, Chris Fontenot, Robert "Rew" Wilkinson, Jonathan "Urv" Urban, and Justin Ligon. Honorary Pallbearers will be his numerous cousins on both sides.

