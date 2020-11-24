Funeral services will be conducted for Chad O'Neil Stansbury, 53, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church with Msgr. Robert Romero officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Loreauville. Visitation will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and resume on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 8:00 AM until 10:15 AM. The Men's Rosary Group will pray the Rosary on Friday at 6:00 PM. A native and resident of New Iberia, he died on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 6:48 PM in New Iberia. He was employed for 22 years at Gator Tail in Loreauville as a Machinist. He was a hard worker, great asset, and faithful to his employer. He was an avid duck hunter, enjoyed fishing, loved riding in the boat, being at the lake, and loved to shoot archery. He was a great friend to many and very dependable. Most importantly, Chad loved dancing with his girlfriend, Renee', was an amazing brother, cherished his family, and adored his daughters so much. He was the best father anyone could ask for. His family was his everything. He is survived by his parents, Norman and Diana Oubre Stansbury of New Iberia; daughters, Skyla Louise Stansbury and Starla Victoria Stansbury both of New Iberia; brother, Stacy Stansbury of Teague, TX; niece, Shelby Gallegos and husband Jake of Teague, TX and his godchildren, Jansen Mayea and Christina LeMaire. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Stacy Stansbury, Brad LeBlanc, Jansen Mayea, Thomas LeMaire, Aldren Mayea and Steven Hadaway. The family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home.
