A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Chad Owen John, 53, who passed away on June 28, 2020. Deacon Denis Lacroix will conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. Chad is survived by his daughter, Emily John; mother, Mary Babin John; brother, Lance M. John and wife, Janice, and fiancé, Marla Works, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Frederick "Butch" John and two brothers, Dwayne John and Kurt John. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:00 pm in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the John family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.