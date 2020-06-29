Chad Owen John
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Chad Owen John, 53, who passed away on June 28, 2020. Deacon Denis Lacroix will conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley, LA. Chad is survived by his daughter, Emily John; mother, Mary Babin John; brother, Lance M. John and wife, Janice, and fiancé, Marla Works, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Frederick "Butch" John and two brothers, Dwayne John and Kurt John. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:00 pm in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the John family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delhomme Funeral Home
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved