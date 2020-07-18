1/1
Charlene Perkins "Perk" Gray
Charlene Perkins "Perk" Gray was born in Lake Charles, LA on July 8, 1927. She passed away on July 14, 2020 in Crowley. She was employed at Crowley High School for 25 years and loved her family, friends, music and books. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Sanders of Houston, TX, Christy Gray of Crowley and Maureen Guevara and her husband Raul of Covington, LA; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer Paulk and her husband Bill, Allison Emmett and her husband Brett, Dr. Benjamin Guevara and his wife Amy, and Katie Allen and her husband John; 9 great-grandchildren, Olivia and Sophie Paulk, Grayson and Peyton Guevara, Davis, Baker and Charlie Emmett, and Annabelle and Cecelia Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents Ora Belle and William Arthur Perkins; her husband, William E. Gray; her brother, William Arthur Perkins, Jr.; one sister, Anna Belle Morris. As per her request there will be no services at this time. The family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 321 East 3rd Street, Crowley, LA 70526 or the Acadia Parish Library, 1125 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
