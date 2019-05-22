Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Carline. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Mr. Charles Carline will be conducted on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at David Funeral Home Chapel in Jeanerette with Pastor Patrick Dobson of Crossing Place Fellowship of Franklin. Visitation will begin on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 3:00 PM until closing at 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the service time at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow service at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. Charles Carline, age 80, passed away at Bayou Shadows Rehab Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 5:40 AM. A native and life-long resident of Jeanerette, Charles Carline was born to Ivory and Bernice Verret Carline on July 10, 1938. Charles was born and raised on a houseboat in the basin. He attended High School at Franklin High and graduated from Jeanerette High. After high school, Charles married Nora Ann Rogers in 1957. They remained married till his death totaling 61 years. They raised 7 children; 5 sons and 2 daughters. He worked for J&L / Honiron / Cameco Manufacturing, retiring after 48 years of service. During Charles's time at the manufacturing company, he worked his way up from welder to Facility General Manager at the time of his retirement. He was the number one ultimate fan of LSU Sports and the Green Bay Packers. He served on several boards as part of his civic duties; the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary Parish District #5 Board and the St. Mary Parish Fire District #11 Board. Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nora Rogers Carline of Jeanerette; seven children, Kenneth R. Carline and wife Lisa P. of New Iberia, Brian K. Carline and wife Julia of New Iberia, June A LaCour and husband Terry "Gill" of Abbeville, Jamie Carline and wife Kelly of New Iberia, Maxine C. Savoy and husband Dwight of New Iberia, Travis Carline and wife Amy of Baton Rouge, Troy Carline and wife Lisa of Baton Rouge; sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchild; 3 nieces and his two very special pets Tiger and Fluffy. Serving as pallbearers are Grant Carline, Drake Savoy, Zachary Savoy, Branden Carline, Joshua Carline, Matthew McLean, Elliott McLean, Hunter Carline and Spencer LaCour. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ivory and Bernice Verret Carline; two sisters, Caroline C. Rodrigue and Inez C. Denoux; in-laws; Alvin and Mae Ella Lormand Rogers; grandson, Benjamin McLean; grand-daughter, Clair Carline and brother-in-law, Sabin Denoux. The Carline family wishes to express a very special thanks to Britt and Shirley Verret for taking care of his beloved pets and the yard over the past few weeks. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette 400 Provost St. (337) 227-5151 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 22 to May 24, 2019

