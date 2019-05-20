Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette for Charles "Pat" Connolly, Jr., 77, who died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Michael Russo, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Survivors include his beloved wife, Adele Comeaux Connolly; one daughter, Dr. Claire Connolly Knox and her husband, Michael; one sister, Linda Sue Connolly Tribe and her husband, Gerald; and one grandchild, Sarah Camille Knox. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Connolly, Sr. and Mildred Landry Connolly; and one sister, Constance Connolly Guidry. Charles P. Connolly, Jr. was a native of Franklin, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette for most of his life. "Pat", as he was known to family and friends, proudly served his country in the United States Army National Guard 256th Infantry Brigade. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School Class of 59, and attended Hamilton Training School. He enjoyed tracking his genealogy, collecting stamps and paperweights, gardening in his spare time, and was a big history buff. He was everything Western - from his boots, clothes, movies, tv shows and naming all the actors. Charles was a huge Elvis Presley fan. Mr. Connolly was a very generous man who would give anyone the shirt off his back. Pat loved his family especially his granddaughter. Sarah Camille was the apple of "PopPa Pat's" eye. He will be dearly missed by all. Pallbearers will be Allen Guidry, Gregg Guidry, Keith Guidry, Kris Guidry, Reed Rudasill and Justin Guidry. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Knox, Gerald Tribe and Chris Tribe. 