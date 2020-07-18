A Graveside Service will be celebrated Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Charles Donald Chamblin, 64, who passed away Friday, July 17th, at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Maurice. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, July 21st, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Reverend Weldon Moak of Lafayette will officiate. Charles is survived by two sisters, Stephanie Chamblin of Abita Springs and Karen Anderson of Lafayette; a niece and numerous dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles D. Chamblin, Jr. and Juanita Mary Fullen Chamblin and his nephew. The family wishes to thank Chaplain Rob with hospice and the staff of Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation for the compassionate care given to Charles and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charles' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, by phone at 1-800-873-6983 or online at www.stjude.org.
Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery