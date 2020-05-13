Mr. Charles Edward LeBlanc passed away on Monday May 11th in Lafayette, where he lived for over half a century. Charles, who was born in November 1932, grew up on the outskirts of Broussard. He was the son of the late Simonette and Bella Girouard LeBlanc. Charles graduated Valedictorian from St. Cecilia High School in 1951. He studied by "coal oil" lamp up until his senior year of high school at which time the Rural Electrification Authority began providing the first electrical service to rural Broussard. After graduating high school, he went on to graduate from Southwest Louisiana Institute with a degree in accounting. Also, he served in the Army in Europe. Upon returning from abroad, he accepted a job at Central Louisiana Electric Company (CLECO), where he would loyally remain for 36 years, eventually rising to the position of Financial Vice President and Treasurer. He was a lifelong member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, where he volunteered as lector, altar server, and extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in his death by his beloved wife of 56 years Jeannine Elouise Bernard LeBlanc. He is survived by his four children. Arlene Amanda Lockwood and her husband Deacon Jim Lockwood of Webster, Texas; Caroline LeBlanc Blewer and her husband Edwin L. Blewer III, of Shreveport Louisiana; Michael LeBlanc and his fiancée Karen Naumann of Washington D.C.; and David LeBlanc and his wife Janice Hebert LeBlanc of Abbeville, Louisiana. He is also survived by his grandchildren Daniel Blewer, Robert Blewer, Desiree LeBlanc, Nicholas LeBlanc, Benjamin LeBlanc, and Matthew Moses, as well as one great-grandchild. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to his long-time caregiver Charlotte Ball. We would also like to thank Father Don Bernard, his nephew, of St Mary Magdalen Catholic Church of Abbeville for his spiritual guidance. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard. The service will include a video remembrance of Charles followed by the recitation of the Rosary. A Mass is slated at 10 a.m. led by Father Don Bernard. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the church can only have a 25-percentage capacity. This capacity is about 145. The services will be broadcast live on Facebook page Charles Edward LeBlanc Funeral Service. The family is requesting all attendees at church wear a face mask (or face covering ) as well as maintain a safe social distance of at least six feet at all times Following the funeral Mass, a private graveside burial will take place with the immediate family. Share your condolences with the family of Charles Edward LeBlanc by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Charles Edward LeBlanc and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.