Charles Franklin Hicks
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA for Charles Franklin Hicks, Sr., 81, who died Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence in Rayne, LA. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Pastor Gene Lee, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Rayne, LA will conduct the memorial services. Survivors include his companion, Katherine Arceneaux of Rayne, two sons, Charles Hicks, Jr. and spouse Christine of Anaheim, CA Christopher Hicks and spouse Jean of Chico, CA, one grandson, Ryan Hicks of Chico, CA, one sister, Judy Weston and spouse Bob of Cochise, AZ, sister-in-law, Betty Hicks of Portsmouth, OH, adopted grandchildren, Peyton Higgingbotham and Beadon Higgingbotham of Branch. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Hicks, parents, William Hicks and Pauline Pendleton Hicks, one brother, Larry Hicks. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. The Hicks family would like to give a special thank you to Lamm Hospice for the care they gave to Mr. Hicks. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 19 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
