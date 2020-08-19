Charles Glenn "Tweety" Fontenot entered into eternal peace on August 16, 2020 at age 71. He was preceded in death by his father Aswell Joseph "Blanc" Fontenot. He is survived by his 94 year old mother Isabelle Fontenot, sister Jo Ann Landry (Wayne), children David Fontenot (Shannon), Chad Fontenot, Deserae Saunders (Jacques), Daniel Guy Fontenot (Jennifer), Megan Fontenot (Nicholas) and Adrian Fontenot. Grandchildren include Victoria Fontenot, Ashlyn Fontenot, Isabella Saunders, Greyson Saunders, Eliza Saunders, Angelle Laborde-Cazes, Finley Fontenot and Nicholas Cox, former wives and mothers to his children Deanna Guillory and Catherine Cazes in addition to multiple nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Ville Platte, Louisiana. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic school and graduated in 1966 from Ville Platte High School. He proudly served in the U. S. Air Force as a young man. For many years he worked in the oilfield business in Texas and owned Fontenot Oilfield & Pipeline Service LLC and Stainless Productions LLC. He was an avid fisherman and loved telling stories and discussing current news of the day. He loved watching football and baseball and especially loved the LSU Tigers and the Saints. He was a jack-of-all-trades and was always willing to help family and friends out with projects. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who he loved very much. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held for family only.

