A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles H. Ruffino, Jr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington. Reverend Father Matthew Higginbotham and Deacon Dwayne Joubert will concelebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. Offertory gifts will be presented by Elizabeth Bihm, Casey Bihm, and Sarah Fontenot. Mass readers will be Helen Stephenson Pursell, Leah Lalonde Kyle, and Anita Whaley Dupre. Charles Ruffino passed away at his residence in Beggs on March 4, 2019. Charles was born in Opelousas to Charles and Ethel Burleigh Ruffino. He was a 1960 graduate of the Academy of the Immaculate Conception (AIC) and a graduate of Northwestern State University. In 1964, he began a 45-year tenure of teaching at AIC and Opelousas Catholic. During his years at AIC/OC, Charles was honored as Teacher of the Year, Achiever of the Year, and Distinguished Graduate. At Opelousas Catholic, he served as a volunteer hunter education instructor for 21 years under the direction of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, who honored him with a service award. Charles was well known for his love of deer hunting and gardening, having won several horticultural honors for his orchids. He was a member of the Louisiana Association of Teachers of Mathematics and the Sugarhouse Hunting Club. Charles served as a lector at St. Agnes Church in Garland and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Washington, where he also served as a Eucharistic minister and confirmation class teacher for many years. Charles is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Stephenson Ruffino, daughter Charlotte Ruffino LaHaye and husband Brian, grandson Robert Pierce Bihm and wife Casey, grandson Jacob McCauley Bihm and wife Mamie, granddaughter Elizabeth Ann Bihm, great granddaughter, Parker Rae Bihm, sister, Constance "Connie" Ruffino Lalonde, and childhood friend, Gene Fontenot, who he called his "little brother." He is preceded in death by his infant son, John Stephenson Ruffino, his parents Charles and Ethel Ruffino, sisters Beverly Ruffino Crimm, Joan Ruffino Helmey, and Charlene Ruffino Whaley. Visition will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. A Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. On Thursday, visitation will continue from 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be grandsons Robert Pierce Bihm and Jacob Bihm, and nephews Kenneth John Lalonde, Leonce Charles Lalonde, Roy Whaley, Jr., and Andrew Fontenot.

2845 S Union Street

Opelousas , LA 70570

