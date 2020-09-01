A private graveside service was held for Mr. Charles John Pesson, 80. He was laid to rest at Holy Family Mausoleum. Mr. Pesson passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his home. "Charlie" was a native and lifelong resident of New Iberia. He enjoyed watching old western movies on TV, spending time with family and he especially enjoyed conversations with his favorite niece, Julie Pesson. He is survived by his brothers, Earl Pesson and wife Charlene of New Iberia; Mike Pesson and wife Mary of New Iberia; sister-in law, Gerry Pesson of Broussard; a host of nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Bertha Hebert Pesson; and his two brothers, James and Claude Pesson. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Rodney Pesson and Chad Pesson. The family would like to thank Arc of Acadiana and Charles' caregivers for the years of wonderful care given to Charlie. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Charles' honor to Arc of Acadiana, 6400 Hwy 90 West, New Iberia, La. 70560. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
