Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Charles "Skeeter" Johnson, Jr., age 82, who passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence in Sunset. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Deacon Barney Lejeune of St. Jules Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Johnson was a native of Washington, LA and a resident of Sunset, LA for most of his life. He was employed with South Central Bell phone company for thirty-four years as well as a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Johnson also served as President of Greenbriar Prairie-Basse Water System and was a member of the St. Landry Parish Drainage System. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In his spare time, Mr. Johnson enjoyed spending time with his family, coaching summer baseball, hunting, and was an avid fisherman. He was a very giving and selfless man to all who knew him. Survivors include his wife of over fifty-eight years, Rilma Devalcourt Johnson; one daughter, Rhonda Melancon and her husband, William "Yumpy"; one son, Creig Johnson and his wife, Tammy, all of Sunset; two grandchildren, Hunter and Macy; one sister, Patsy Fontenot; one nephew, Mike Fontenot; and two Godchildren, Vicki Buller and Keith Arceneaux. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bernard Johnson, Sr.; his mother, Dorothy Gibson Johnson; and one sister, Jessie Johnson. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be William Melancon, Creig Johnson, Hunter Johnson, Frankie Barry, Lincoln Savoie and Wayne Ardoin. Honorary pallbearer will be Harry Smith. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Heart of Hospice for their amazing and compassionate care shown to Mr. Johnson during this difficult time. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.