Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph "Charlie" Chataignier Sr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Loreauville 118 Main Street Loreauville , LA 70552 (337)-229-8338 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Charles Joseph "Charlie" Chataignier Sr. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 116 Main St., with Fr. Jose Padinjarepeedika as celebrant of the Holy Mass. Interment will be held at All Saints cemetery following the Mass of Christin Burial. The family has requested that the visitation to be conducted on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3:00 PM until closing at 10:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 8:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM. Charles Joseph "Charlie" Chataignier Sr., age 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:40 PM at his residence. Charles was born in Loreauville to the late Ozaire and Eula Landry Chataignier. He loved life and lived for his family and friends. He enjoyed going to church and spending time with his family. He will be remembered by many for the kind, loving and gentle person he was. He is survived by his loving, and devoted wife of fifty years, Elaine Bonin Chataignier; his daughters, Robin Bonin and husband Willis of St. Martinville, and Beverly Blanchard and husband Charles of Loreauville; sons, Charles J. Chataignier Jr. and wife Elizabeth of St. Martinville, and Jeremy Chataignier and wife Jennifer of Loreauville; grandchildren, Phillip and Angelle Bonin, Brittany Blanchard Russell and husband Andy, Brynn and Chaz Blanchard, Andrea, Gabriele, Katelyn and Charlie Chataignier; great-grandchildren, Lainey Russell and Elliana Oliva, and brother Gene Chataignier Sr. Pallbearers will be Charles Chataignier Jr., Jeremy Chataignier, Willis Bonin, Charles Blanchard Jr., Phillip Bonin, Andy Russell, Matt Oliva. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Ozaire and Eula Landry Chataignier; sisters, Marie Neuville, Grace Robicheaux, Rose Albert, Joyce Laviolette, Gertrude Crochet, Eula Mae Olivier, Beverly Chataignier; brothers, George Chataignier Sr, Julius Chataignier, Sr., Wade Chataignier, J.O. Chataignier. He will greatly be missed by all who were blessed by his love and kindness You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Charles Joseph "Charlie" Chataignier Sr. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 116 Main St., with Fr. Jose Padinjarepeedika as celebrant of the Holy Mass. Interment will be held at All Saints cemetery following the Mass of Christin Burial. The family has requested that the visitation to be conducted on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3:00 PM until closing at 10:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 8:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM. Charles Joseph "Charlie" Chataignier Sr., age 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:40 PM at his residence. Charles was born in Loreauville to the late Ozaire and Eula Landry Chataignier. He loved life and lived for his family and friends. He enjoyed going to church and spending time with his family. He will be remembered by many for the kind, loving and gentle person he was. He is survived by his loving, and devoted wife of fifty years, Elaine Bonin Chataignier; his daughters, Robin Bonin and husband Willis of St. Martinville, and Beverly Blanchard and husband Charles of Loreauville; sons, Charles J. Chataignier Jr. and wife Elizabeth of St. Martinville, and Jeremy Chataignier and wife Jennifer of Loreauville; grandchildren, Phillip and Angelle Bonin, Brittany Blanchard Russell and husband Andy, Brynn and Chaz Blanchard, Andrea, Gabriele, Katelyn and Charlie Chataignier; great-grandchildren, Lainey Russell and Elliana Oliva, and brother Gene Chataignier Sr. Pallbearers will be Charles Chataignier Jr., Jeremy Chataignier, Willis Bonin, Charles Blanchard Jr., Phillip Bonin, Andy Russell, Matt Oliva. Charles was preceded in death by his parents Ozaire and Eula Landry Chataignier; sisters, Marie Neuville, Grace Robicheaux, Rose Albert, Joyce Laviolette, Gertrude Crochet, Eula Mae Olivier, Beverly Chataignier; brothers, George Chataignier Sr, Julius Chataignier, Sr., Wade Chataignier, J.O. Chataignier. He will greatly be missed by all who were blessed by his love and kindness You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main Street, (337) 229-8228 is in charge of handling arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close