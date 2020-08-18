Graveside services for Charles Leroy Martin (July 28, 1935 - August 16, 2020) will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the Melville Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Samuel Ham will conduct the service. Mr. Martin passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 85. He was retired from Roy O. Martin after working numerous years as a log scaler. He will be remembered for his love of family, history, music and his carpentry skills. Charles was very knowledgeable about different types of trees and the wood he worked with. He enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino, barbecuing and cooking different meals for his family. He was a caretaker for many family members, grandchildren and the love of his life, his wife, Ada. He is survived by his daughters, Debra Hebert (Dale) of Port Allen; and Sheila Martin of Melville; son-in-law, Kevin Williams (Laurie) of Krotz Springs; his brothers, Jarrell Martin (Betty) of Fordoche; and Doug Martin (Ann) of Melville; brother-in-law, William Ray Arville of Melville; and his sisters, Joan Ganson (Dave) of Melville; and Virgie Boudreaux of Walker. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Shannon Ray Banks (Brandon),Charles Carpenter (Holly), Caleb Williams (Krystina), Jeremy Martin, Abby Hebert, Andrea Brown and Elizabeth Martin and his great grandchildren: Miguel Brown, Deandre Williams, Sadie Williams, Shane Williams, Keely Campbell, Taylor Campbell and Ethan Banks. He is now with his wife, Ada Lee Martin, his children that preceded him in death, Douglas Ray, Virgil Martin and Darlene Williams, parents, Virgle Leroy Martin and Clara Robinson Martin, his sister, Vonda Deville and his brother, Carl D. Martin. Special thanks to his daughters, granddaughters and his caregivers, Khadiejah Williams-Chambers and Cheryl Daville for the wonderful care and compassion that they gave Charles. The family would also like to thank Dr. Patrick Gillespie and his medical staff and the staff of Amedysis Hospice. Pallbearers will be Dale Hebert, Kevin Williams, Jeremy Martin, Caleb Williams, Elizabeth Martin and Miguel Brown. The family has requested the visitation be held privately at the funeral home prior to the services. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
