Charles M. Garber Sr., 87 passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 in his home. He was born on September 11, 1933, in Iota, LA and was a longtime resident of Morgan City, LA. A 1951 graduate from Morgan City High School. Charles later attended SLI in Lafayette, La. While in college he married the love of his life, Joan Garber. He lettered in football and graduated in 1955 with a business degree. After college, Charles came home to Morgan City and went to work renting a 2"" pump around the local area. Later, he salvaged a boat and started Garber Brothers in Berwick, LA. and years after that, started Offshore Energy Services in Broussard, LA. Throughout his life in Morgan City, Charles developed great lifelong friendships. Charles dearly loved his family, the city he called home and the wonderful people who abide there. Charles will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Drackett Garber; his four children, Gary Garber and wife, Rhonda, of Berwick, LA. Kimberly Garber of Charlotte, N.C., Charles Garber, Jr. and partner, Rodney, of Morgan City, LA, Roy Garber and wife, Brenda, of Berwick, LA.; five grandchildren, Grant Garber, Ivan Garber, Jaclyn Garber, Elizabeth Garber, and Thomas Garber; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Garber and Carter Dupre; and a brother, Kenneth Garber, Sr. He is also survived by a dear friend, Gordan Francis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles R. Garber and Marie M. Garber and a sister, Anna Garber Landry. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Deborah, Regina, Maria and Jackie for their love and support during his illness as well as the many others who've given their support. A time of Visitation will be held at the Fairview Plantation located on 130 Fairview Drive in Berwick on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. On Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 11:15 am, an outdoor Mass will be held for Charles at the Fairview Plantation. Family will begin receiving guest in preparation for the Mass at 10:30 am. Following services, Charles will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

