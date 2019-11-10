Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles M. Long. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside Services will be conducted for Charles M. Long, 90, at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019, in the Garden of Memories Cemetery 9472 US-84 in Winnfield, LA with Rev. David Denton, Senior Pastor at Highland Baptist Church in New Iberia officiating. A native of Winnfield and a resident of New Iberia, Mr. Long went home to the Lord at 9:15 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at a local nursing facility. Mr. Long worked for Shell Oil Company at Weeks Island. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U. S. Air Force and received an Honorable Discharge with the Rank of Corporal and then served in the Louisiana National Guard Company G 199th Infantry Division and was Honorably Discharged with the Rank of Master Sergeant. He was a member of Highland Baptist Church. He left behind to cherish his memory his wife, Michal Geiser Long of New Iberia; his son, Steve Long and his wife Katrina of Ruston; his daughter, Cathy Fontenot and her husband Bobby of New Iberia; his step-son, Stephen Yancey and his wife Kim of Belleville, IL; his grandchildren, Gina Voorhies, Beth Broussard, Seth Long, Sara Broussard and Justin Long and fourteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Long and mother, Opal Worsham Long. The family request memorials to "A Time To Build" at Highland Baptist Church at 609 Victory Dr. New Iberia, LA 70563.

