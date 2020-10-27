Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Calvary Cemetery, 355 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette, LA, for Charles Richard Palmer, age 86, who died peacefully on May 6, 2020. Mr. Palmer was a native of Kilgore, Texas and a resident of Lafayette for the majority of his adult life. Charles enjoyed his pet dogs, Pee Wee and Bingo, hunting and fishing, but his passion was the game of golf. As early as 1952, he created one of the biggest upsets in the local championship grind to become the tournament champion at the Kingsville Country Club. He went on to attend and graduate from SLI (now University of Louisiana-Lafayette) and was captain of the golf team. His passion for the game will live on in our memory and he will be deeply missed. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Survivors include his children, Charles R. Palmer Jr. of Broussard, LA; Cheryl A. Jarfi of Louisville, KY; Cindy J. Menard of Lafayette, LA; John B. Palmer of Carlsbad, CA; and Julia L. Palmer of Lafayette, LA; along with 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. C'est si bon Charles! Personal condolences may be sent to the Palmer Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
