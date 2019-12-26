Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Colligan. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Berchman Roman Catholic Church in Cankton for Charles R. Colligan, age 88, who passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his son's residence in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Colligan was a native and lifelong resident of the Cankton and Sunset communities. He retired in August of 1995 from the St. Landry Parish School System after eighteen years of employment having worked at Sunset and Beau Chene High Schools. He was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. When he was younger, he loved hunting and for the last forty years, his passion was his garden. Survivors include one loving daughter, Annette C. Pollingue of Cankton; four sons, Chester Ray Colligan (Ethel) of Cankton, Joseph Mitchell Colligan of Carencro, Ronald Anthony Colligan of Carencro and Justin Jade Colligan (Monica), of Sunset; twenty grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and one brother, John Colligan, Jr. (Gloria), of Beaumont, TX. He was preceded in death by his first wife of twenty-two years, Loubertha Rubin Colligan; his second wife of forty years, Theresa Fuselier Colligan; his parents, John Colligan, Sr, and the former Emma Miller; one sister, Maxine C. Jean and her husband, Paul; three brothers, Sylvester Peter Colligan, Ed Colligan and his wife, Edmae, and Paul Isaac Colligan; one daughter-in-law, Cora "Tot" Colligan; and one son-in-law, Randy Pollingue. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

