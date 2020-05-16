Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Charles Raelyn Faul, age 78, who passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Abbeville. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. Deacon Cliff Tanner of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Faul was a native of Church Point and a resident of Lafayette. He successfully owned and operated Acadiana Bit Service Company in Scott for many years. Charles, affectionally known as "Peanut", loved watching baseball, feeding horses, bailing hay, watching horse racing and hanging out with his buddy, Larry. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing in Henderson and along the Atchafalaya Basin with bass, brim and sac-au-lait being his favorite catch. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Marines. Survivors include one stepson, Brian Mack of Lafayette; one stepdaughter, April Mack of Lafayette; three brothers, Gerald Faul and his wife, Barbara, of Cankton, Glenn Faul and his wife, Teri, of Lafayette, and Blane Faul and his wife, Nancy Vacek, of Spring, TX; two sisters, Earline Boutin and her husband, Patrick, of Carencro and Geraldine Sonnier and her husband, Wilton, of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Logan, Danyelle, and Krystina; and one brother-in-law, Karl Zerangue of Scottsdale, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hernandez Faul; his parents Austin Faul and the former Virgie Richard; and one sister, Linda Faul Zerangue. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Gerald Faul, Glenn Faul, Blane Faul, Corey Faul, Matthew Faul, Trevor Sonnier and Lance Faul. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Boutin, Todd Broussard, Wilton Sonnier, Karl Zerangue, Larry Menard and Horace Romero. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.